Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after buying an additional 308,382 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $110.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $4,279,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,280 shares of company stock valued at $15,015,095. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.