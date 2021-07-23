UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) were up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.32 and last traded at $19.27. Approximately 82,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,332,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TIGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UP Fintech by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

