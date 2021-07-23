AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Down 2.9%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. 2,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 274,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.31.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AC Immune SA will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AC Immune by 34.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in AC Immune during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AC Immune by 2,711.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in AC Immune during the first quarter worth about $199,000. 25.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

