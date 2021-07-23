Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 175,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,029,631 shares.The stock last traded at $12.40 and had previously closed at $11.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

