Captrust Financial Advisors Has $512,000 Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Brinker International were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Brinker International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,715,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brinker International by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after buying an additional 101,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $57.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

