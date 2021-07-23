Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $6.70 Million Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,543,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,267 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 713.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

AUY stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.70. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

