Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Amedisys worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4,126.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,125,000 after purchasing an additional 354,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,989 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMED opened at $258.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.08. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.99 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

