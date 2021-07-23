Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Stake Lowered by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 537,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,745 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $27,988,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,637,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,014,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 330,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 388,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

