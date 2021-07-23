Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Insider Rohan Houlden Sells 1,375 Shares

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) insider Rohan Houlden sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $12,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,477.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AKTS opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares during the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

