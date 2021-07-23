Contact Gold Corp. (CVE:C) Director John Andrew Dorward Purchases 200,000 Shares

Contact Gold Corp. (CVE:C) Director John Andrew Dorward acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 979,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,110.

John Andrew Dorward also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Contact Gold alerts:

On Thursday, July 8th, John Andrew Dorward acquired 100,000 shares of Contact Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$9,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, John Andrew Dorward acquired 100,000 shares of Contact Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$9,000.00.

C stock opened at C$0.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09. Contact Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.28.

Contact Gold (CVE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Contact Gold Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Contact Gold Company Profile

Contact Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company principally holds interests in the Green Springs Property that comprises 220 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 18 square kilometers located in White Pine County, Nevada; and the Pony Creek Property, which includes 1,032 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 82 square kilometers situated in Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Contact Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contact Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.