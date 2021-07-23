Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 222,961 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Seagen by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Seagen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $195,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $143.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.09. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

