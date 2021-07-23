Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.13.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.46. The stock has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,983 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,214 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $10,636,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 59,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

