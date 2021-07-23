Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.13.
Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.46. The stock has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.