KeyCorp Lowers Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) to Underweight

KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

