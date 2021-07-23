Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:SA opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

