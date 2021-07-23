Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GRPH opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $34.00.
About Graphite Bio
