Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCW. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.63.

NYSE MCW opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $23.62.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

