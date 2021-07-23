AQR Capital Management LLC Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,506 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.67. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

