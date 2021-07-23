Barclays Raises Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $40.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.14. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $48,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,703 shares of company stock worth $1,745,473. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $16,282,000. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 81.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $1,065,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

