Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Position Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,376 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.79% of Silk Road Medical worth $31,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 8.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SILK opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.71. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $247,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $392,404.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,509 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

