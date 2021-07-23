WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 587,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,004 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $30,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 83.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 166.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

