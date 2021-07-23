Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 26,959 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,169 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,670,000 after acquiring an additional 872,841 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,668,000 after acquiring an additional 836,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $118.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

