Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,262 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,628,000 after buying an additional 37,519 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,558,000. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 28.0% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 357,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after buying an additional 78,290 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 970.8% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $219,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.45.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $359.26 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

