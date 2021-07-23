Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 9,367 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Garmin worth $30,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $806,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Garmin by 9.7% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 81,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Garmin by 383.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 25,008 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 15.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 22.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 322,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,541,000 after purchasing an additional 59,619 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $151.07 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.13.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.