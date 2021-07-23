Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $29.63 Million Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,092,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $29,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

NYSE:HPP opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.40. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

