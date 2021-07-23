Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $28.86 Million Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,801 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Farfetch worth $28,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $47.93 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.34.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

