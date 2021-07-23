Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 66,840 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 348,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,840 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $32,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 122.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,261 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.46. Owens Corning has a one year low of $59.14 and a one year high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.47.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

