Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,151 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 633,411 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,055,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 89,490 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $981,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:TPC opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.40. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

