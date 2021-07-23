Truist Securities Upgrades Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) to “Buy”

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

XEC stock opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

