Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 9,667 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of NETSTREIT worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 54.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after purchasing an additional 514,179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,307,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,105,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 51.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 295,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 100,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 44.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 97,272 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 36.81. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 115.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.