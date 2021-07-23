Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 216,500 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Dynatrace worth $32,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Dynatrace stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.06, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $62.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

