Insider Selling: ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) COO Sells 4,867 Shares of Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rene Jacobsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of ABM Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20.

ABM Industries stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

ABM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

