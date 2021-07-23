Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INSP. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.45.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $176.75 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $97.19 and a 12 month high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.69.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

