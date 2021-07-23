Qualtrics International’s (XM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.

XM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 23,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $750,005.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

