AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). AVROBIO reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVRO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

In related news, Director Philip J. Vickers purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AVROBIO by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AVROBIO by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.92. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

