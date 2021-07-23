Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.27.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

