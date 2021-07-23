Ramesh Kumar Sells 7,500 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $7.08 on Friday. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 4.43.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). Research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ocugen by 34.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 418,757 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth $1,093,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth $98,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.