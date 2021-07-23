Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $253.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.34. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

