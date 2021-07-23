Insider Selling: John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $136.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.63. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

