Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on XM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Qualtrics International news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 23,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $750,005.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $91,766,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,945,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.98. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

