HRT Financial LP Purchases New Holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $745,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $1,490,000.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ:GXIIU opened at $9.96 on Friday. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.