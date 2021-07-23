HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 73,271 TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBSAU. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,964,000.

TBSAU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

