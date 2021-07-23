HRT Financial LP Invests $743,000 in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLAMU. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth about $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth about $198,000.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $1,487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SLAMU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

