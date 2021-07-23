68,920 Shares in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 68,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.06.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

