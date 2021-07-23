HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter valued at about $448,000.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GAMCU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.