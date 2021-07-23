Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 21,100 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $22,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

SEI Investments stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.40. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

