Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,935 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of First Financial Bankshares worth $23,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,637,000 after acquiring an additional 510,582 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,141,000 after buying an additional 583,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,591,000 after buying an additional 164,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.61. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.