Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.60 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,967 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $23,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 317,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 7.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,206,000 after purchasing an additional 147,379 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 534,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,889,000 after purchasing an additional 109,040 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POR. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at $490,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

