Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 13,215 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ryerson were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryerson by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 33,125 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ryerson by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ryerson by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RYI opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $548.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.29. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

