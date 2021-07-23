Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 655,058 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of AXIS Capital worth $23,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,342,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,927,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.77%.

AXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

