Critical Review: Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) vs. Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Jianpu Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 1.38 -$245.80 million $0.83 21.67 Jianpu Technology $234.18 million 0.19 -$64.89 million N/A N/A

Jianpu Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rackspace Technology and Jianpu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 0 11 1 3.08 Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus target price of $27.95, indicating a potential upside of 55.39%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Jianpu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -9.41% 14.18% 2.73% Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Jianpu Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc. engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels. The company was founded by Da Qing Ye, Jia Yan Lu, Cao Feng Liu, Chenchao Zhuang and Zheng Yu Wu on June 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

